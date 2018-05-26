2019: Isiaka dumps PDP

A two-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party.

Isiaka’s decision was contained in a letter dated May 24, 2018, which he sent to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

The letter reads in part: “I am using this medium to convey the decision to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, effective from today 24th May, 2018.

“This has not been an easy one for me as I recall with nostalgia, the opportunities and privileges which the membership of this party conferred on my political career; the peak of which was the kind consideration given me to be the flagbearer of the PDP in the last governorship election in Ogun State.

“You will recall that the PDP, especially in our state, has been through a rough patch in the last couple of years, and after two successive electoral losses, the search for lasting peace is still elusive. Despite the genuine steps taken by few patriots within the party to close up the fault lines and return the party to glory days, all have been to no avail.

“With another election on the horizon and the perennial challenges of the party festering and proving to be intractable, I am left with no other choice but to continue my partisan political career by charting a new course where my philosophies and beliefs are aligned with good democratic ethos for the ultimate aim of promoting a better society.”