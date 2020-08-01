Nigeria has recorded 462 new cases of the Coronavirus.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control showed that the cases were spread across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday night.

The health agency noted that one more person died from the disease.

According to it, till date, 43,151 cases have been confirmed, 19,565 cases have been discharged and 879 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria’s 36 states and FCT.

The 462 new cases were reported from 16 states: FCT (93), Lagos (78), Plateau (64), Kaduna (54), Oyo (47), Ondo (32), Adamawa (23) and Bauchi (19).

Others are Rivers (9), Ogun (9), Delta (9), Edo (7), Kano (6), Enugu (6), Nasarawa (5), and Osun (1).

The health agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre was activated at Level 3 and continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC announced that two new laboratories have been activated for inclusion in the NCDC Molecular Lab Network.

It said: “These are Molecular Diagnostics Lab, Gombe State Specialist Hospital and United Nations IOM Lab, FCT.

“There are currently 61 laboratories with capacity to test for COVID-19 in the NCDC network of laboratories.”