The FCT Police Command has arrested 14 suspected touts who posed as revenue collectors to extort and assault unsuspecting members of the public.

The syndicate is also notorious for assaulting and inflicting injuries on government officials who are discharging their lawful duties.

The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspects were arrested on January 7, 2020 at about 2:30pm following a distress call that hoodlums numbering about 16 assaulted and inflicted varying degree of injury on some government officials attached to the FCTA Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage, while on duty at Wuye.

Manzah said as a result of the prompt response of police operatives from Wuye Division, the following suspects identified to have attacked and inflicted injuries on the government officials and some journalists at the scene have been arrested: Okoli Chinedu ‘m’ 28; Ogbonna Divine, 45; Abiuodun Oluwole, 28; Nelson Effiong, 24; Bassey Sylvester, 37; Okeowu Aoji, 29; Angel Eze, 34; Austine Chigozie, 35; Andrew Onyenwe, 30; Monday James Omoogun, 33; Sikiru Ibrahim, 35; Issa Lukman, 39; Nwani Ekene, 35; and Gabriel Abinemoh, 39.

They were all male.

Manzah said based on preliminary police investigation, the suspects, led by one Terry Okan and Samuel Ele Asiebe (both at large), were recruited from different parts of the country to carry out the criminal act.

He said one Toyota Haice bus used in conveying the suspects to the scene has been recovered as exhibit, adding:

“The Command is making concerted effort to arrest leaders of the syndicate, Terry Okan and Samuel Ele Asiebe, who are now at large.”