10th NASS Leadership: CAN kicks, knocks Shettima, Kalu, Wase

The Christian Association of Nigeria has kicked against the move by the All Progressives Congress to decide the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

The Kaduna State CAN Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, stated this when he spoke with newsmen on Monday.

Hayab said the zoning of the position of the President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker and Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives by the APC and its justification by the Vice President-elect,Senator Kashim Shettima, smirks of hypocrisy.

While Godswill Akpabio has been endorsed as the Senate President, Senator Barau Jubrin was tipped as Deputy Senate President, with Hon. Tajudeen Abass as Speaker and Hon. Ben Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

Reacting to the move, Hayab told newsmen: “When we see danger, we must say it.

“We gave the warning then, but they said: ‘It’s okay, religion doesn’t matter.’

“Hypocrisy is a big problem in Nigeria.

“If they like, let them have it all.

“But if we later have another religion, one tribe or one region holding all the top positions, no one should complain.

“What we do is promote a united country where there is fairness and justice, yet they accuse us for telling the truth.

“We will watch what they want to do.

“This hypocrisy cannot last long.

“From the look of things, their argument has become logic.

“If they believe there should be togetherness, let them do what is right.”

The CAN Chairman also took a swipe at the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, for their positions on the choice of leaders by the APC for the National Assembly.

Hayab said: “Before the election, Kalu said there’s nothing wrong with the APC ticket.

“Now, he is complaining because that position (Senate Presidency) is not going his way.

“The current Deputy Speaker (Wase) too stated that it is his turn.

“You can see how they are treating the issue like a game.

“It is very sad.

“Political leaders should stop playing on our intelligence.

“I urge Nigerians to open their eyes and see what’s going on.”