With God, Lagos will continue to experience steady growth – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday attributed the steady growth of the State in all sectors to God’s intervention, just as he said that with divine direction, the State will continue to experience pleasant surprises all year round.

Speaking at the special Thanksgiving Service to usher in the New Year at the Lagos House in Ikeja, Governor Ambode recalled the bleak economic outlook predicted for 2016 and his assurance that the State would against all odds make appreciable progress.

He said with God’s guidance, the State witnessed quantum leap in major sectors of the economy.

The Governor said: “Exactly a year ago, we were gathered here. Recall as part of my wishes, I had stated that despite the bleak economic outlook predicted in many quarters, Lagos State will grow in leaps and bounds and be prosperous.

“No doubt, God has been faithful. As we covert greater prosperity for all of us here and the State this year, we are confident that our God will never fail us. Lagos State will witness pleasant surprises in every sector in 2017. We are determined and God willing, we shall continue to achieve an all-inclusive progress and prosperity in the State.”

While alluding to the significance of this year’s Thanksgiving Service, which coincided with the State’s Golden Jubilee Anniversary, Governor Ambode said God has indeed been faithful to the State in the past years and as such it was important to show appreciation and supplication to God.

He said the service, irrespective of religious affiliation, also offered the opportunity to reaffirm faith in God and belief in His grace to make the hopes and aspirations for the Year become a reality.

He said: “We believe that as we are gathered this evening to praise Him and glorify His Holy name, new doors and windows of opportunities shall be opened for us as individuals, as a State and a Nation.

“We want to officially welcome all other States and Governors to the Year 2017. We join hands together as Lagosians to wish Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, who had once worshipped here with us in the past, Happy New Year, and pray that God will honour him as he leads the ship of the nation to its rightful destination.”

Besides, Governor Ambode, who thanked spiritual leaders for their ceaseless prayers and wise counsel, prayed for God’s anointing to continually flow in their lives, while urging Nigerians to continue to pray for the State, the country and leaders in the country, especially to ensure a nation that all would be proud of.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said for people to experience a new beginning, they must be willing to follow God completely and serve Him in truth and spirit.

While drawing his text from Exodus 3:1-8, Genesis 18:1-8 and Mark 10:46-52 among others, Pastor Adeboye also admonished Nigerians to leave the camp of the devil and embrace God’s camp, as well as accept the invitation of God.

The service also featured music ministrations, bible readings and prayers for the State Governor and his family, the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary as well as for the Federal, State and Local Government parastatals.

