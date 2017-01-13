Why Pastor Adeboye will never return as National General Overseer – RCCG

More details have emerged on the resignation of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the National General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Speaking on the speculated return of Adeboye as the National Overseer of the church, the RCCG’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji, said the appointment of the new leader of the church in Nigeria, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, cannot be reversed.

Speaking with journalists at the Redemption Camp headquarters of the church along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday, Adegbiji said the resignation of the former National Overseer was irreversible.

Last week, following a law by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Adeboye resigned as the National Overseer and appointed Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

Adeboye after his resignation became the RCCG General Overseer Worldwide.

Adegbiji said the suspension of the Corporate Governance Code of the FRCN by the Federal Government will not effect any change in the church’s leadership.

The spokesperson for the church said there were plans already made by the church to appoint a new national leader before the implantation of the law.

Adegbiji said: “If you know Daddy GO (Adeboye) very well, he does not make such an important decision without consulting the church council and most importantly God.

“That decision has been made and it does not in any way affect his position as the General Overseer of the RCCG.

“So, there is no need to reverse the decision after the Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the FRC law.”

