Welfare motivates officers, soldiers to perform effectively, professionally – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has restated that welfare is key to motivating officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to discharge their duties effectively and professionally.

Buratai emphasised that welfare would go a long way in alleviating some of the inconveniences being suffered by the personnel while performing their duties and make them comfortable.

He spoke on Friday in Abuja when he inaugurated a canteen, ST Food, for personnel serving at the Army Headquarters.

Buratai said: “For us to be professional, the welfare of our personnel is key to effective performance of our various responsibilities.”

He said that the outlet would afford the personnel serving at the headquarters the opportunity of having their lunch without going outside the premises.

The army chief said that it was part of his desire to create a conducive working environment for officers and soldiers.

This, he said was in furtherance of his vision, “which is to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the performance of its constitutional roles”.

According to him, the outlet is a pilot scheme of a venture that will be extended to other formations and units of the Nigerian Army.

