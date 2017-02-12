UNICEF lauds Army for supporting UN humanitarian agencies in Borno

The UNICEF has commended the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno State for providing a secured environment for the organisation and other humanitarian agencies to fulfill their mandate.

This was contained in a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, on Sunday.

Samuel said the UNICEF Country Representative, Mohammed Fall, gave the commendation when he paid a visit to the Acting General Officer Commanding of the division Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu.

Fall said the secure environment provided by the Nigerian Army had helped the organisation and others to achieve their mandate.

Fall said: “Thank you for protecting civilians and by extension protecting children which is part and parcel of our mandate.”

He reiterated their mandate of providing critical assistance to children caught up in the conflict in North East part of the country.

The GOC in his response expressed appreciation to the team for the cooperation already existing between Nigerian Army and UNICEF.

Ezugwu highlighted some efforts made by the Division towards alleviating the sufferings of children caught up in conflict.

He said the Division had built a school that was providing for more than 5,000 pupils living in Bakassi IDP Camp.

He assured the agency of safety, protection and continuous collaboration in the discharge of their duties.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.