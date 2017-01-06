Telecoms operators engage in 34,119 porting activities in November – NCC

Telecommunications service providers engaged in 34,119 Mobile Number Portability activities in the month of November 2016, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said.

The Commission said this in its report on: “Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators,” obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

The report showed that there was a decline of 1,536 in the MNP activities in the month of November, as against the 35,655 recorded in October.

It said that of the 34,119 porting activities in November, 17,492 were incoming porting activities, while 16,627 were outgoing activities.

The report revealed that in the outgoing table, 5,746 subscribers moved from telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, to other networks through the MNP in November.

According to the report, 5,770 customers moved from Airtel Nigeria to other networks in the month under review.

The report said 3,488 subscribers moved from Globacom to others, while 1,623 customers of Etisalat Nigeria ported to other networks within the same period.

However, in the incoming table, the report said Etisalat enjoyed the exercise most as it led with an additional 13,428 customers on its network in November.

MTN Nigeria came second on the gainers’ list, as it added 1,572 subscribers to its customer strength.

Also on the gainers’ list, 1,381 subscribers moved to Globacom’s network, while Airtel Nigeria gained 1,111 customers as well in November 2016.

NAN reports that the exercise was flagged off on April 22, 2013 by the NCC, with the aim of deepening competition in the industry.

