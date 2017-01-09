Photo News: At CAN’s one week prayer in Niger State

At a one week prayer session organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger State

img_20170109_165049

L-R: The Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Vatsa; former Secretary to the Niger State Government, Daniel Shashere; and former Deputy Governor, Dr. Zagbayi Shem Nuhu, at a one week prayer organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria.


