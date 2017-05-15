PDP crisis: Plateau stakeholders call for out-of-court settlement

The chairman of the party in the state revealed this

The Peoples Democratic Pary in Plateau State on Monday called called for out-of-court settlement of all intra-party crises, saying: “Courts can’t give us a party.”

The party’s Chairman, Chief Damishe Sango, made the call while addressing newsmen shortly after a joint Caucus and Executive Committee meeting at the party’s secretarieat in Jos.

Sango said: “The meeting noted with concern, the lingering crisis withing the party at the national level.

“Having noted that the courts cannot form a party, the meeting was unanimous in acknowledging the fact that we cannot afford to allow the crisis linger on for a while.

“We there call on all relevant stakeholders to think outside the box with a view to tackling the issue head on.”

Sango said the meeting received with sadness, the incident of Friday, when one Gyang Bandung and some people attempted to force their way into the party secretariat with protection from armed police men.

According to him, the May 2016 State Congress is adjudged to be free and fair and therefore, condemns in strong terms, all forces both within and outside the party which masterminded the move.

Consequently, he disclosed the constitution of a seven-man disciplinary committee to deal with erring members following the faction’s action.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee has Ibrahim Kafi as chairman.

Sango said the party could no longer tolerate the indiscipline being perpetrated by some of its members, particularly two of them who allegedly spearheaded a revolt at its secretariat.

Sango said: “Due to the need to check the excesses of members and to bring order within the rank and file of the party, we decided to constitute a disciplinary committee.’’

On the ongoing registration of voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the party chairman called on all party members and followers who attained 18 years of age to come out en-mass and register for the 2019 polls.

He noted that the registration was another window for all eligible Nigerians to exercise their franchise in future and called on them to take the advantage without any delay.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.