Organizers correct ticket link for Super Eagles’ London games

The Nigeria Football Federation and its official FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, have released the correct link for those who desire tickets for the Super Eagles’ two international friendlies matches in London later this month.

According to the organizers, the correct ticket link is: https://bfc.venuetoolbox.com/VenueManagement/asp/bookTickets.asp?homeArea=home&dept=

As part of preparations for the commencement of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series (with the first match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in June) and the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers (the next match is against Cameroon in August), the Super Eagles will play Senegal and Burkina Faso in friendlies later this month.

Both matches will take place at The Hive (home ground of Barnet Football Club), London.

While Senegal’s Teranga Lions, 2002 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists, trade tackles with the Eagles on March 23, it would be the turn of the Etalons of Burkina Faso, 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi finalists, on March 27.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.