Obasanjo, Daniel end feud

The feud between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has come to an end.

The homecoming between Obasanjo and his political godson took place at the 80th birthday of the former president.

The mini ceremony included the presentation of customised Festac ’77 number plates by Daniel to Obasanjo.

Chief Obasanjo in a show of renewed peace and love reciprocated the gesture by assigning Daniel the role of receiving VVIPs to the three-day birthday ceremony.

