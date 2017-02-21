No plans to relocate School of Nursing – Niger

The Niger State Government on Tuesday disclosed that it has no plan to move the School of Nursing, Bida to Kontagora as being speculated by some quarters.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, disclosed this to journalists in Minna.

Vatsa said the insinuations were the figment of the imagination of mischief makers and self serving politicians who are not happy with the development strides of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

He said: “Mr. Governor’s plan is to renovate the School for full accreditations.

“It is untrue, baseless and unfounded that the State School of Nursing, Bida will be moved to Kontagora.

“Rather, government is establishing the new School of Nursing in Kontagora in addition to the existing one in Bida to boost healthcare delivery through manpower development.”

Vatsa explained that the plan to establish the second School of Nursing in Kontagora has been on before now, adding that there is nothing wrong in having two Schools of Nursing in the State considering the premium the present administration of Governor Bello placed on healthcare service delivery at both secondary and primary level.

The Commissioner said: “For instance, the state already has two government-owned Schools of Health Technology in Minna and Tungan Magaijya, as well as the Newgate Health Technology in Minna.

“Yet the state is still in need of health training institutions to provide the manpower need of the health sector at various levels in the state.”

Vatsa stated that the number of applicants seeking admission into the three middle cadre health training institutions in the State as well as the school of nursing, made it justifiable to establish another school of nursing in the state.

He further described the apprehension by some people as unnecessary because government will not move the school of nursing from Bida.

The Commissioner however advised the youth in the State not to allow themselves to be used by some self seeking politicians to cause disaffection and fan the ember of discord for their selfish motives, but join hands with the government in a renewed vigour to restore development to the people in all facets in the state.

