MURIC condoles Prompt News Online Publisher over mum’s death

The Muslim Rights Concern has condoled with the Publisher of Prompt News Online, Akeem Oyetunji, over the death of his mother, Sariyu Oyetunji.

Mrs. Oyetunji died on Thursday at about 11am.

She has since been buried according to Islamic rites on the same day.

MURIC, in a statement signed by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said: “The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) commiserates with Prompt News’ publisher, the Prompt News staff, the rest of the deceased’s family, her friends and associates over this irreparable loss.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will forgive Mrs. Sariyu Oyetunji, repose her soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Finally, we charge the publisher of Prompt News and his team not to allow this sad incident to dissipate the zeal with which they have been serving Nigerians on the platform of the online newspaper.”

