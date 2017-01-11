Meet the newly-appointed Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau

Engineer Akinola Olateru (M.Sc. CMILT, MRAES) is the visionary and founding Chairman/CEO of Omni-Blu Aviation Limited, an airline registered in Nigeria.

Olateru is a multitalented and resourceful Aviation industry professional, with approximately three decades of vast Airline and Aviation core business management expertise up to Executive Level.

He is a Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, who began his career at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, and is currently licensed in Nigeria (NCAA), the United Kingdom (CAA), as well as the USA (FAA).

Engineer Olateru’s academic and professional achievements include a Postgraduate (M.Sc) Degree in Air Transport Management from the prestigious City University, London. He is a Full member of the Royal Aeronautical Society, United Kingdom; and a Chartered Member of the United Kingdom Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

His aviation industry experience crisscrosses the UK, Europe and Nigeria, and his exposure is as broad as it is deep, including every related aspect from “hands-on” operational, through to Management and Top Executive levels.

Olateru is energetic and driven by excellence. He is an exceptional manager of resources, who is passionate about Aviation. He is said to “breathe and dream aviation”, and has strategically modelled and progressed his career through the core areas of Engineering Maintenance, Aviation Consulting, Ground handling and core airline transport operations, in his bid to launch an airline, and formidable brand, which would thrive and be respected in Nigeria and Internationally.

Olateru is married with children and was appointed on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Commissioner of the Accident Investigation Bureau.

