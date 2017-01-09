Lagos releases 2016/17 academic calendar

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has released the academic calendar for its Basic Education sector in the 2016/2017 session.

The calendar, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, was released by the state’s Office of the Education Quality Assurance in the Ministry of Education.

According to the calendar, pupils and students of state schools are expected to resume for the new academic session on September 19 for the first term academic activities.

The schools are equally expected to go for mid-term break between October 27 and 28 and vacate on December 19 for the Christmas break.

The calendar further stated that schools would resume on January 9, 2017 from the Christmas break for the commencement of the second term.

“Schools will proceed for mid-term break on February 23 and 24 2017 and vacate for the term on Monday, April 3, 2017,” said the government.

According to the calendar, the third and final term of the session will begin on April 18, 2017 and proceed for mid-term break on June 1 and 2, 2017.

The session will end on July 17, 2017.

Also contained in the calendar included Open Day, Literacy Day, Basic Certificate Examination and Placement Examinations as some of the programmes lined up for the academic session.

Throughout the new session, students and pupils are expected to attend school for 189 days, while the teachers must be available to work for 195 days.

NAN reports that the Office of Education Quality Assurance, headed by Ronke Soyombo, was established by the state to set the standards in education, children’s services and skills.

This arm of the State’s Ministry of Education has the mandate to regulate services that care for children and young people, and provide education and skills for learners of all ages.

The office also conducts inspections and regulatory visits to all Lagos public and private institutions below tertiary level.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.