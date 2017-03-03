Kante scoops London Player of the Year award

Kante proved to be one of the stand-out performers in Leicester’s remarkable title triumph in 2015-16 and has been similarly effective since moving to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante, has been named the London Payer of the Year.

The summer signing from champions Leicester City has claimed the award ahead of the likes of Dele Alli, Alexis Sanchez, Danny Rose and Blues teammate Diego Costa.

Kante proved to be one of the stand-out performers in Leicester’s remarkable title triumph in 2015-16 and has been similarly effective since moving to Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has proved an ever-present in manager Antonio Conte’s midfield, making 30 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal.

