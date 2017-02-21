Jonathan backs Sheriff as PDP National Chairman

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday endorsed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Jonathan expressed his support for Sheriff when members of the faction visited him at his Maitama, Abuja residence.

Throughout his speech during the reception, Jonathan kept addressing Sheriff as “my chairman”.

He said there were no factions in the party.

Speaking after a closed door meeting with Sheriff, Jonathan said: “We are not factionalised.

“We are one.

“There are bound to be differences in politics.

“We cannot run away from that.

“It is the way we resolve these differences that makes us human beings and that is what makes us leaders.

“I have met with Sheriff.

“And I have met with others.

“I will still meet with others, so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party.”

Speaking also, Sheriff said his mission was to unite the party and place it on a sound footing to provide credible opposition to the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

He said: “We are putting everything together to ensure that the party is united.

“We are not fighting and this is no time to join issues with people.

“We want everybody to come back to the party.

“Very soon, I will get back to you when I finish my consultations.

“I won’t tell you anything before I finish consultations.

“There is only one PDP and there is only one national chairman.

“A group of people have the right to sit and discuss as only a group of people but not as PDP.

“If I go down to their level to exchange words with them, then I would not be different from them.

“We don’t have anything like caretaker committee in our party.

“As father of the party, I will make sure everybody is united.

“I will make sure that everybody gets what they want in PDP.

“By the time I finish my convention, Nigerians will know that we mean well for the party.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.