ITF coaching course rounds off with two-day test

Nigerian tennis coaches and their Ghanaian colleagues will have the chance to put into display much of what they have learnt in the last one week as the ITF Level 1 coaching course in Lagos winds off with a two-day test starting on Friday.

Course Instructor, Rotimi Akinloye, disclosed that the test, which is in two parts, will start with the practical on Friday afternoon and end on Saturday morning.

The nine-day programme, facilitated by the Nigeria Tennis Federation, will be rounded off with the objective test on Saturday afternoon.

The practical, Akinloye said, will be in two parts – group and individual on-court lessons – while the objective test will be on the technical and tactical aspects of rules of tennis.

Akinloye, also the Nigeria’s tennis head coach, stated that the course has been a huge success.

He submitted: “The coaches have learnt alot; they will never remain the same.

“Their coaching philosophy has changed completely and this will help in the development of the game in Nigeria.”

The former Nigeria tennis captain implored the coaches to apply all what they have been taught to their teachings which he said will aid of tennis in the country.

He said: “Tennis, like most sports, has gone scientific and the Level 1 coaching course is like a foundation for modern-day tennis. The course is to serve like a guard to the basics of modern methodology of coaching.

“The programme organized under the International Olympic Committee through the Nigeria Olympic Committee is having about 40 coaches participating.”

