Islamic scholar renews call on Boko Haram to end violence

An Islamic scholar, Malam Abdullahi Abubakar, on Sunday advised Boko Haram members to end the violence and embrace peace if they truly believe in Islam.

He gave the advice at a workshop on Deradicalisation, Counter-Terrorism and Migration in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Abubakar, also a lecturer at Bayero University Kano, said killing of innocent souls and destruction of property was contrary to Islamic teachings.

He condemned the Boko Haram ideology of trying to establish a wholly Islamic State, adding: “The Boko Haram group should re-consider its thought and revisit its methodology by following the right teachings of Islam.

“Islam is based on four fundamentals; they are justice, mercy, wellbeing and wisdom and anything contrary to these is against Islamic Shariah.

“Boko Haram members claim that Muslims who do not join their group are non-Muslims, which is contrary to the concept of justice in Islam because in Islam, there is no compulsion to any religion.”

Abubakar then urged individuals having interest in the group to have a rethink as Boko Haram was evil.

He said: “They slaughter people and rape women all in the name of religion, this is certainly not part of Islam.

“Muslims must seek knowledge to be able to perform the religion in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet.”

The scholar explained that the workshop was packaged by the Centre for Democratic Development to sensitise participants on the true teachings of Islam.

Ikponmwosa Omoigiade, the CDD Project Coordinator, said the event was aimed at strengthening the capacity of communities and religious leaders in counter narratives to extremist views and perspectives toward the prevention and countering of radical views capable of breeding terrorism.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 80 participants comprising clerics, youths and women took part in the workshop, supported by the UN Development Programme and the Japanese Government.

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.