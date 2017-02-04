Intercom: Glo to link 20,000 Taraba workers

National Telecoms Carrier, Globacom, on Saturday said it would link 20,000 civil servants in Taraba State under its Closed User Group platform.

Speaking at the launch of the CUG platform in Jalingo, Abisoye Ajibola, Glo’s Project Coordinator, Workers Intercom, said the carrier had commenced selling of the CUG lines to the workers.

He explained that all the workers and their “loved ones” captured in the group would make endless calls to one another by paying N500 only at the end of every month.

Ajibola urged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress to mobilise its members to purchase the CUG Sim Cards to enjoy the service.

He said that the workers would continue to enjoy the service as long as they recharged their lines monthly because the CUG was a product and not a promo.

Earlier, the state NLC chairman, Peter Gambo, said the platform would cut the workers huge spending on recharge cards in spite of their meager salaries.

Gambo noted that the project would also enhance communication flow among the workers in workplaces and between the workers and security operatives during emergencies.

“In this era of regrettable midnight attacks, armed robbery, kidnaping and other dangerous social vices, the CUG would enable users to call and get help from security agents, families and friends,” the Chairman said.

