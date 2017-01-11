Infantino defends pet project

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has defended his pet expansion of the World Cup as a mission to bring the most popular global sports event fully into the 21st century.
Infantino gave the explanation in a press statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.
The 46-year-old Swiss head of the world federation was speaking after its council meeting in Zurich.
The council unanimously approved a proposal for a leap from 32 to 48 teams at the 2026 finals.
Infantino stated: “We are in the 21st century, so we have to shape the World Cup for the 21st century.
“We have to look into the future; football is more than Europe and South America; it is global.
“The FIFA Council felt this is positive and will help football development.”
NAN.
