Infantino defends pet project

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has defended his pet expansion of the World Cup as a mission to bring the most popular global sports event fully into the 21st century.

Infantino gave the explanation in a press statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

The 46-year-old Swiss head of the world federation was speaking after its council meeting in Zurich.

The council unanimously approved a proposal for a leap from 32 to 48 teams at the 2026 finals.

Infantino stated: “We are in the 21st century, so we have to shape the World Cup for the 21st century.

“We have to look into the future; football is more than Europe and South America; it is global.

“The FIFA Council felt this is positive and will help football development.”

NAN.

