Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Kogi, cart away rifles

Two policemen have been killed by gunmen on Tuesday morning on Magongo-Okene Road in Kogi Road.

The gunmen also made away with the AK47 rifles of the policemen who were on duty during the attack.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Wilson Inalegwu, confirmed the killing.

Inalegwu, who described the killing as sad, said the fleeing gunmen would be tracked down and prosecuted.

The Administrator of Ogori-Mangogo Local Government Council in whose domain the incident took place, Moses Akande, condemned the killing and described it as unfortunate.

He hoped that the police would arrest the killers and bring them to justice.

