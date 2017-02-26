Group cautions Oba Akiolu on inflammatory political commentaries

The CNI, in a press statement signed by its President, Mallam Abdulkadir Balarabe, said the comments purportedly attributed to Oba Akiolu as having a particular presidential hopeful he would “work against” was not in conformity to the highly respected and exalted traditional stool that he sits upon

A pro-Northern pressure group, Concerned Northern Initiative, has cautioned the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, against making inflammatory political comments capable of heightening tension in the country.

The CNI, in a press statement signed by its President, Mallam Abdulkadir Balarabe, said the comments purportedly attributed to Oba Akiolu as having a particular presidential hopeful he would “work against” was not in conformity to the highly respected and exalted traditional stool that he sits upon.

The statement said that as a frontline traditional ruler, the Oba of Lagos is expected to be a father to all by embracing and giving advice to politicians with open embrace.

It said: “We expect that with his pedigree as a retired officer of a unifying institution of the Nigeria Police Force, Oba Akiolu ought to know that commentaries from him on account of his current office should be measured and not to be seen as escalating inter-ethnic suspicion.

“We hold the office of any traditional ruler in a very high esteem, but wish to observe that their exalted office is undermined when they get involved in needless partisan politics.

“We therefore urge him to refrain from making inflammatory commentaries about political personalities.”

