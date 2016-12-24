Globacom rounds off 2016  Campus Storm at IMSU

Announcing the end of the 10-week concert in tertiary institutions across the country, Globacom, in a statement issued on Thursday, said it felt fulfilled with the receptions the show received in all the institutions where the 2016 edition held.

The final lap of the Glo Campus Storm, which began on October 14, 2016 at the University of Port Harcourt, will take place this Friday at the Imo State University, Owerri, Globacom has said.

Announcing the end of the 10-week concert in tertiary institutions across the country, Globacom, in a statement issued on Thursday , said it felt fulfilled with the receptions the show received in all the institutions where the 2016 edition held.

The statement said: “The last lap of our flagship show, the Glo Campus Storm takes place at the Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri, this Friday . We are delighted that we have been able to put smiles on the faces of tens of thousands of our youths in tertiary institutions across the country who enjoyed the show in 2016. We have provided them with world-class entertainment and also empowered them financially through the Glo Campus Data Dude and the Glo Campus Data Diva contests.”

According to Globacom, the feedback it received across the schools where the show had taken place this year “has been very encouraging and we wish to assure other institutions which are yet to take their turn that they should expect a bumper package in the coming year”.

For the IMSU show, the duo of Marvin Records sensational music icons, Reekado Banks and Korede Bello, will be joined by the dancehall master, Runtown, to entertain the students, while the prolific comedian, 2CanTalk, will anchor the show, with DJ XGee supplying music from the jukebox.

At the show, there will also be a beauty pageant to crown the IMSU Glo Campus Data Dude and the Glo Campus Data Diva.

During the competition, 10 students out of the contestants will stand the chance of winning up to N100,000 each and the opportunity of joining 230 others to vie for the grand prize of N1 million worth in scholarship, become Glo Brand Ambassadors and get invitations to attend Globacom’s A-list events such as the Glo-CAF Awards, the Glo Slide ‘n’ Bounce concert and the Glo Laffta Fest comedy show.

The company urged students and members of the university community willing to attend the show to recharge their lines with N500 worth of Glo Campus Data Booster.

