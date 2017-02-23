Fire razes 12 classrooms at Army Day Secondary School

Fire outbreak destroyed 12 classrooms at the Army Day Secondary School in Bukabu Barrack on Katsina Road in Kano metropolis on Wednesday night.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Thursday that the incident happened around 8:30pm on Wednesday.

According to the witness, the fire also partially affected the principal’s office and two other offices in the school.

It was gathered that though no life was lost during the inferno, but a number of textbooks and exercise books were lost to the inferno.

The Director of the State’s Fire Service, Mustapha Rulwanu, confirmed the incident.

Rulwanu said contrary to reports that Bukabu Barrack was gutted by fire, it was the Army Day Secondary School in the barrack that was affected.

He said 12 classrooms were razed, while the principal’s office and two other offices were also touched by the inferno.

He said: “We received a distress call from one Sergeant Inusa around 8:20pm on Wednesday.

“No life was lost and we were able to put out the fire after we sent reinforcement of two fire fighting vehicles from our central office and Jakara sub-station.

“So we had to use three vehicles, including the one from Kurna office, before we could put out the fire.”

Rulwanu called on the residents to report fire outbreak in time to prevent its spread.

NAN.

