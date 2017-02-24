False information on herdsmen attack tops Google search

A false information given by Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori, on herdsmen attack attracted the highest number of searches on Google this week.

Google’s Spokesman for Anglophone West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, made the announcement in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the search was from February 16 to 23.

According to Kola-Ogunlade, Gifty’s eviction from Big Brother Nigeria, the Pogba brothers and the University of Ilorin also attracted searches on Google during the period.

“It was no chocolate experience for the Chocolate City boss this week,” Kola-Ogunlade stated.

He said: “Social media personality and Chocolate City boss, Maikori became a search item on Google after tweeting about an attack on his relatives by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna.

“The information which turned out to be false, led to his arrest by the police, based on a petition cited as being capable of causing religious and communal crisis.

“The young entrepreneur, who was later released, due to public outcry, spent 24 hours in detention.”

The Google manager said that Gifty’s eviction from Big Brother Nigeria also got people’s attention online.

Kola-Ogunlade said: “This week will be unforgettable for Gifty, who was evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

“The actress, who is seen as the most controversial on the show was voted out of the show after being nominated for eviction along with Marvis and Thin Tall Tony.

“Gifty would be the 4th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.”

He said Davido started to trend when the news of his new single titled: “IF,” hit the internet.

Kola-Ogunlade said the song, which was released under Sony, his new record label, was directed by Director Q in London and produced by star musician, Tekno.

He said: “The new song from the pop star, known for his popular hit-songs like ‘duro’, ‘Gobe’ and several others, this time settles for a slow-tempo song which emphasises his raspy voice.

“This is his first single for the year 2017.”

The Google manager said also that the Pogba brothers spread love in the field.

He said: “No doubt, Zlatan Ibrahimovic seized the headlines with his hat-trick which led to the Manchester United win over St. Etienne at Old Trafford.

“However, the Pogba brothers, who met on the field professionally for the first time in the ongoing Europa League, turned into an instant sensation on the internet.

“Paul Pogba shared clips of his family, with brother, Florentin, dancing and chanting to the now popular hashtag #lapogbance.”

The spokesman said that the vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, teaching how not to become a Jambite also got attention online.

“Following the story that UNILORIN collected money from prospective students and refused to give them admission, the VC, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, came out to clear the air.

“He was reported to have said that the 711 candidates, who were refused admission into the university, submitted fake results with their application.”

Google Trends launched in May, 2006, allows one to see how popular search terms and its demography have been over time on the search engine.

