FA Cup: Iheanacho benched as Huddersfield Town holds City

Out-of-favour Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, tasted no action as Huddersfield Town earned an FA Cup fifth round replay after holding Pep Guardiola’s side to a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Iheanacho watched helplessly on for the entire 90 minutes as the Citizens battle against the low league side.

Both teams created chances in an even first half without finding the breakthrough, but the second period passed by without much goalmouth action and the two sides were forced to settle for the stalemate.

Huddersfield were more than holding their own, though, and they had the ball in the back of the net shortly afterwards, only for the goal to be correctly disallowed for offside.

City created chances of their own too, and Fabian Delph was unable to make the most of a smart Sergio Aguero through-ball before Nolito scuffed a volley wide at the far post.

Bravo was just as busy as Coleman, though, and the City keeper was called into action once again in the 37th minute when Van La Parra fired a low strike towards the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Aguero was forced to wait until the 41st minute for his best chance of the half when he beat the offside trap to collect an incisive pass from Delph, only for his first touch to let him down before his subsequent effort was kept out by Coleman.

The visitors continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, but clear-cut chances were few and far between for either team and it took until the 88th minute for the next meaningful shot to arrive when Elias Kachunga cut inside onto his left foot and curled an effort a few yards wide.

There was to be no late drama as Huddersfield earned a return trip to the Etihad Stadium, giving the Terriers a second chance to reach the quarter-finals of this competition for the first time in 45 years.

