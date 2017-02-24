Ex-Customs boss forfeits 17 cars to FG

The order was sequel to an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking among others the forfeiture of the vehicles to the Government, pending the conclusion of investigation and determination of the case

Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has given an interim order that former boss of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko Inde, forfeits the 17 vehicles found in his Kaduna warehouse to the Federal Government.

The order was sequel to an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking among others the forfeiture of the vehicles to the Government, pending the conclusion of investigation and determination of the case.

In his ruling, Justice Shuaibu held: “The seventeen (17) vehicles which are now in the custody of the EFCC and as properly described and listed in the schedule marked exhibit EFCC 2 attached to the affidavit in support of the application are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria in the interim pending conclusion of the investigation.”

Operatives of the Commission had on February 20 stormed the warehouse of the former Customs boss on Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna and discovered 17 vehicles worth hundreds of millions of Naira, suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The EFCC had listed the particulars of the vehicles recovered to include Black BMW 525i series, 2010 model with chassis number WBAFR7108BC262936; Ash Hyundai Velester, 2012 model with chassis number KMHTC6AD4CU056038; and Dark Blue BMW 325i, 2003 model with chassis number WBAEV31090KL48386.

Others are Black Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ50K082080; Black Mercedes G wagon, 2013 model with chassis number WDB4632361X207661, and also a Black BMW 335i series, 2012 model with chassis number WBA3A91040F268895.

Also, Silver Peugeot 406, 2002 model with chassis number VF3BBRFNR81519018; Black Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ10K082352, and Yellow Toyota FJ Jeep, 2007 model with chassis number JTEZU11F68K001301.

The commission also listed Black Toyota Avensis, 2013 model with chassis number SBIBL76L20E037245; Dark ash KIA Cadenza, 2011 model with chassis number KNALN414BC5093288.

It also included Silver Porsche Cayene, 2009 model with chassis number WPIZZZ9PZ9LA12738; Golden Honda Accord, 2013 model with chassis number IHGCR2634DA620609.

A White Nissan Urban Bus, 2006 model JNITF4E25Z071583, and a White Nissan Urban Bus, 1996 model with chassis number JTFJXO29P605023996.

EFCC further listed a White Toyota Hiace Bus, 2010 model with chassis number JTGJXO2P4B5020268 and a White Nissan Bus, 2009 model with chassis number JNITA4E250011697.

