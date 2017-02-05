EPL: Foxes attack Red Devils

Leicester City vs Man U

Venue: King Power Stadium

Kick off: 5pm

Leicester City take on Manchester United in the fourth round of the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester suffered a defeat in their last match at the hands of Burnley at Turf Moor.

It was Samuel Vokes’ 87th minute goal that was the difference between the two sides.

The Foxes won the title last season, but they have failed to replicate previous season’s form this time.

The English champions will be looking for their first league win in this calendar year when they take on United in the Premier League.

Claudio Ranieri’s side’s last Premier League win came against West Ham United on New Year’s Eve.

Leicester has lost their last three game in the league and have managed only one win in last five.

This will be their second Premier League tie at home in 2017 and Ranieri will be hoping that they can clinch a victory.

United enter this tie after settling for a disappointing 0-0 draw at the hands of Hull City at Old Trafford.

Despite dominating the game with better possession, the Red Devils failed to find the back of the net.

Hull came close to sealing a winner as Lazar’ Markovic’s late strike hit the woodwork.

Jose Mourinho’s side have a chance to close the gap with the teams who are sitting above them in the table.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing run – where they have managed only one win in last five matches in all competitions – when they face Leicester today.

Leicester City Possible XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.

Manchester United Possible XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Lingard, Ibrahimovic.

