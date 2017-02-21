Emirates appoints new Regional Manager for West Africa

Emirates, a global connector of people and places, has appointed Afzal Parambil, as its Regional Manager for West Africa.

Prior to taking up his new appointment, Parambil served in a number of commercial roles within Emirates, the most recent being the Country Manager for Ethiopia.

Congratulating Parambil on his new position, Orhan Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for Africa, said: “Nigeria is a very important market for Emirates and we are delighted that Mr. Parambil will serve as the new Regional Manager for West Africa. It’s part of our human resources strategy to continuously develop and enhance our employees’ capabilities across the Group through providing them with new challenges and opportunities.”

Parambil will be responsible for the overall Emirates operation in Nigeria and West Africa as a whole and will oversee sales and customer service, cargo and airport operations. He said: “I’m excited to have been given the opportunity to lead the Emirates team in Nigeria. This is a great honour and I look forward to taking the business forward with my team. My focus in the market will be to continue providing our customers with the best possible service and value for money, as we connect them to more than 150 destinations across the world.”

Parambil holds a Degree in Economics and he has also completed extensive training programmes across Finance, Marketing, Leadership and General Management in aviation from various colleges.

Emirates established operations in Nigeria in March 2004.

Currently, the airline flies daily from Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos to Dubai, connecting passengers to more than 150 destinations in more than 80 countries across six continents.

Emirates flights arrives Murtala Mohammed International Airport every day at 3:40pm and departs at 5:55pm.

