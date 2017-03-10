DSS raids senator’s residence, arrests his nephews

The representative of Kaduna South Senatorial District, Senator Danjuma La’ah, disclosed on Thursday that operatives of the Department of State Services raided his Kaduna residence and arrested two of his nephews.

In st‎atement made available to newsmen by La’ah, he said the operatives forced thier way into his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

The senator, who accused the governor of Kadunna State, Nasir El-rufai, of being the brain behind the raid, accused the DSS of carting away his wrist watches and jewelery belonging to his wife.

He said: “In the course of their search, they took away a pump action gun with its official permit granted me since 2008. My two nephews, Friday Batan and Samson Tanko, who were in the house were manhandled by the armed security personnel and taken away to an unknown place.‎

“Also my wrist watches, jewelery belonging to my wife were carted away. I am yet to ascertain the extent of missing valuables in the residence.

“I cannot also establish if something very incriminating have not been planted in my residence as part of the orchestrated plot to not only to rubbish my integrity but criminalise me with the aim of prosecuting me.‎

“I therefore wish to put it on notice, that not only are we law abiding, harmless natives of southern Kaduna being maimed, killed and their communities destroyed by Fulani herdsmen – some of who Governor Nasir el-Rufai has traced back to some African countries and paid them sums of money.

“He is making it a crime for anyone to mention the killings, including the call for lawful self defence in the face of his failure to stop the killings.‎”

