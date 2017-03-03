Customs redeploys PROs to strengthen communication with stakeholders – Spokesman

The Nigeria Customs Service has redeployed some of its Public Relations Officers to different commands to strengthen communication with stakeholders.

The Acting PRO of the Service, Joseph Attah, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Attah said: “The Oyo-Osun PRO is redeployed to Apapa Command while the Federal Operation Unit Zone C, PRO has moved to Oyo-Osun Command.

“The PRO of Ogun Command moves to FOU Zone B and the Zone B Headquarters PRO now moves to Idiroko.

“The redeployment is intended to strengthen our communication and engagement with stakeholders.

“We believe that this will boost mutual understanding between NCS and stakeholders.”

Attah urged stakeholders and the media to cooperate with the PROs to ensure effective information dissemination.

NAN.

