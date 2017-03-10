Customs hands over seized 661 pump action rifles to DSS

The Nigeria Customs Service has handed over the 661 pump action rifles seized by the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Ikeja to the Department of State Services for further investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Jerry Attah, said on Friday in Lagos that the rifles were seized on January 22, 2017.

The rifles were hidden in a Mack truck with registration number BDG 265 XG conveying a 1 x 40ft container before it was intercepted along Mile 2/Apapa Road, Lagos.

Attah recalled that the truck was immediately taken to the premises of FOU Zone A, Ikeja, where physical examination revealed 49 boxes containing 661 pieces of pump action rifles.

They were concealed with steel doors and other merchandise goods.

According to Attah the interception of these arms is a clear indication of how committed and dedicated the service is to the economy, security and well-being of the country.

He said that three suspects were arrested in connection with the illegal importation.

The 661 pump action rifles and the suspects were handed over to the Director, DSS, Lagos State Command, Betty Adoki, who represented the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Dan Ugo, represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Colonel Hameed Ali.

Ugo called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the service with necessary

information that could assist the service in performing its statutory responsibilities better.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.