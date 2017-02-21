Cristiano Ronaldo makes acting debut with Angelina Jolie

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to make acting debut alongside Hollywood veteran actress, Angelina Jolie, in a TV drama.
Ronaldo, the 2016 best FIFA Men player, has signed up to appear in “Hayat Koprusu”, a new TV drama series about Syrian refugees.
Eyup Dirlik, the Director of the Series, said Ronaldo will make a cameo appearance in the drama that will feature actors and actresses from all over the world.
“The series is about the plight of a Syrian refugee family who flees the war-torn country, and what they go through,” according to Daily mail UK.
“We will begin filming in the first week of April, the series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through,” Dirlik told Turkish Football.
Dirlik said: “There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and Nancy Ajram.”
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ronaldo, five-time ‘Ballon d’Or’ winner, having conquered the world of football, now appears to be turning his attention to acting.
NAN.
