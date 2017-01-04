Chinese club tempts Mikel with N12b

It was learnt that the Nigeria international has been offered a three-year contract and his pay packet would be approximately eight million euros per year (equivalent of N12 billion) if he agrees terms with the club

Chinese Super League club, Tianjin Teda, are working on a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, according to reports.

It was learnt that the Nigeria international has been offered a three-year contract and his pay packet would be approximately eight million euros per year (equivalent of N12 billion) if he agrees terms with the club.

A move to China appears to be the most feasible option at the moment for Obi, with Marseille and Valencia yet to meet the wage demands of Mikel.

The 29-year-old has been linked with possible moves to Inter, AC Milan and Juventus aside from the aforementioned clubs.

