Breaking: Explosion rocks NLNG’s pipeline

An explosion has rocked the Right of Way housing two gas transmission system pipelines, one of which belongs to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited.

The explosion, according to available information, occurred about 3km from Rumuji in Rivers State. A statement by the General Manager, External Relations Division of NLNG, Kudo Eresia-Eke, said the cause of the explosion was yet to be determined.

The statement equally said no injuries or fatalities had been reported.

Eresia-Eke said emergency response procedures were immediately activated and the relevant authorities notified, adding: “Communities closest to the area of the incident have been advised not to approach the site in the interest of safety. “Other measures and engagements have also been initiated to ensure that the situation does not escalate. In the meantime, investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

The NLNG said further updates on the explosion will be provided in due course.

