Borno PDP splits between Sheriff, Makarfi

The Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, led by Alhaji Shettima Shehu, on Saturday held a solitary meeting in support of the Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff faction of the party.

The meeting, attended by wards and Local Government Chairmen of the party, declared its total support to Sheriff.

Shehu said: “Today we all gathered to celebrate and rejoice with our hero Sheriff whose emergence as the authentic leader of the party has been affirmed by the Federal Court of Appeal.

“The recent developments in the party resulting in court cases were part of politicking, but as a one big family we can still understand ourselves and of course strive hard to move to the Promised Land.”

Shehu said that the victory of Sheriff was a victory for all urging all party supporters to team up with the group.

He expressed optimism that with the leadership of Sheriff, the PDP was almost certain of gaining its lost group by winning back the presidential election in 2019.

But another faction of the party, called the Borno PDP grassroots stakeholders, expressed opposition to the leadership of Sheriff as the National Chairman.

The group in a communique signed by its Chairman, Malam Usman Ibrahim, declared its total support for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party.

Ibrahim said: “We the grassroots stakeholders of Borno PDP unanimously agreed to the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi caretaker committee of our great party.

“We also concur with the decision taken by the Makarfi group and any other decision that will be taken.

“We want to call on our grassroots stakeholders who were unable to attend this meeting to stay calm and be law abiding as our attitude being pioneer members of this great party.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.