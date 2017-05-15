Assembly confirms Aregbesola’s cabinet nominees except one

The Osun State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed 38 out of 39 cabinet nominees submitted by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The nominees were confirmed following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Timothy Owoeye, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Akinwale Akinwole.

The Speaker of the assembly, Najeem Salaam, directed the governor to proceed with the swearing-in of the nominees, having found them worthy of confirmation.

Salaam, however, urged the nominees to operate an open-door policy and shun corruption.

He advised the nominees to bring in new ideas to governance in order to rekindle the hope of the people in the state.

Salaam, who noted that the monthly allocation from the Federation Account could no longer sustain the state, urged the nominees to assist government in improving its Internally Generated Revenue.

One of the nominees, Tejumola Adeola, was, however, not confirmed because he failed to appear before the assembly for screening.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had been without commissioners and special advisers since his inauguration for a second term on November 27, 2014.

He had on April 11 forwarded his list of nominees to the assembly for screening and confirmation.

