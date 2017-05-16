Aiteo strengthens Group with appointment of International Advisor

The Aiteo Group has announced the appointment of Ratko M. Knezevic to its Global Executive Management team as Group Advisor on Business and Capital Development

The appointment is with effect from May 5, 2017.

Knezevic will lead Aiteo’s funds raising activities from global capital markets with the primary objective of reinforcing the Group’s growth and diversification targets in Nigeria and across Africa as a whole.

He brings to this role vast experience and expertise acquired through proven track record of direct operational leadership, strategy development, team building, financial and relationship management.

He has achieved this immense depth of capability from more than 20 years of top flight experience in international business, investment banking, world political affairs, and international government relations through, amongst many roles, previous roles as Vice Chairman of Macquarie Capital EMEA and senior advisory roles with some of the biggest blue chip companies in the world.

Knezevic also served as Special Advisor for Economic and Foreign affairs to Prime Minister of Montenegro from 1994 to 1997, during which time he also served as Chief of the Montenegrin Mission to the United States of America.

On the appointment, Benedict Peters, Vice President and CEO of the Aiteo Global Group, said: “This appointment is a testament to Aiteo’s commitment to stable, experienced leadership and I believe with Ratko Knezevic’s exemplary guidance and advice, based on his vast experience in the UK, US, Europe and China in capital markets, we will continue to grow in the kind of significant proportions that we have come to be known. Mr Knezevic’s unrivalled network within global capital markets offers an excellent opportunity for investment in Nigeria and Africa through the Aiteo Group.”

Knezevic said: “Africa is a new market and offers me a new challenge. My previous clients are some of the world’s biggest capital movers, and looking through their eyes, I can see the potential of Aiteo as a major commercial organisation in Africa and the world. I will be saying nothing new to recognise that future world economic growth lies with Africa, and I am excited about playing a role in Aiteo’s expansion, diversification and international stakeholder engagement.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.