Acceptance rate of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals in Nigeria rising – NOIPolls

The research was commission by The Initiative for Equal Rights

NOIPolls, the premier organization for country specific polling services in West Africa, has released a Social Perception Survey on Lesbian, Gays and Bisexual Rights, showing an increase in acceptance rate of Lesbian, Gays and Bisexuals in Nigeria.

Commissioned by The Initiative for Equal Rights, a non-profit organization working to protect the rights of sexual minorities, the report showed a rise in family acceptance from 11 per cent in 2015, to 13 per cent in 2017.

Findings also show that 39 per cent of Nigerians now say that Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual persons should be allowed to have access to public services, a 9 per cent increase from 30 per cent of respondents in 2015.

One of the highlights of the report was the fact that 17 per cent of respondents answered in the affirmative when asked if they know someone who is Lesbian, Gay or Bisexual: a family member, friend or someone within their locality.

The survey method involved a random nationwide sampling of 2,000 respondents who were interviewed over the telephone.

Participants were selected from the six geopolitical zones through a proportionate stratified random sample design.

