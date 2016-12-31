808 killed in Southern Kaduna – Catholic Church

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan has alleged that the latest attacks in southern Kaduna State had claimed 808 lives, with 57 injured.

The Church equally alleged that 53 villages were attacked during the latest attacks.

The position of the church was stated at a news conference in Kafanchan by the Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, Ibrahim Yakubu.

Yakubu accused the State Government under Governor Nasir El-Rufai, of failure to protect locals.

Yakubu, who addressed reporters along with four other priests, said four local government areas had been attacked with 808 people killed, with 1,422 houses, 16 churches, 19 shops and one primary school destroyed.

He added: “Unfortunately, our government both at the centre and state levels have failed woefully.

“If anything, government has shown outright partisanship in favour of the herdsmen to the disappointment of the majority Southern Kaduna indigenes and Christians.”

The church called for immediate end to the attacks and demanded compensation for all families that lost loved ones or property.

Yakubu also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the causes of the crisis.

