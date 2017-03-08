65m displaced by conflicts, disasters – Amina Mohammed

Today, an unprecedented 65 million people around the world have been displaced due to conflict and disaster, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, has said.

Mohammed, who made the remarks at the “Solve at the United Nations” event on Tuesday, also said “there are 21 million refugees”.

She said: “Half are under the age of 18. We cannot allow them to become a lost generation.

“The world is closing its doors on these refugees, even though investing in them is investing in future peace.”

Mohammed said behind the immediate concerns of conflict, refugees and global economic uncertainty, climate change now poses a tangible and increasing threat.

She stated that climate change is already having devastating effects on communities, nations and regions.

Mohammed said: “And it is a proven threat multiplier, meaning that if we don’t address it now, the chances of future wars, conflicts, disasters and mass displacement will grow.”

According to her, it is essential for the world to work together as an international community and a global family, for a low carbon future and implement the promise of the Paris Agreement.

She said: “And, we must do this holistically in tandem with working to achieve all the other Sustainable Development Goals.

“We need solutions to chronic diseases, such as heart disease, strokes, cancer, respiratory diseases and diabetes.

“These are now the leading cause of mortality, representing 60 per cent of all deaths.

“We need better sanitation, cleaner air and water, sustainable cities and agriculture, and governance that put people first.”

The UN deputy scribe said working for the SDGs is not charity but self-interest for the present and future generations adding; it is investment in preventing future disaster, conflict and crisis.

Mohammed said: “I worked very closely with member States, business, civil society and academia on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the accompanying Sustainable Development Goals when I was Special Adviser to the Secretary-General.

“Each of those Goals feels like one of my children. Like a family, the Goals are all different but inter-related, and each depends on the others.

“Together, they are a bold and transformative blueprint for a world of peace and prosperity where no one is left behind.

“In practice, that means ending poverty and hunger; providing opportunities for all to fulfil their potential and protecting our home, the planet.”

‘Solve at the United Nations’ is a live pitch event, where selected innovators pitch their solutions to solve challenges on refugee education, carbon contributions, and chronic diseases to a panel of expert judges and a live audience.

NAN.

