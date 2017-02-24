43 Nigerians deported from Europe

No fewer than 43 Nigerians were on Thursday deported from Italy, Germany and Belgium for committing various offences.

Thirty-three of them were deported by Italy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 8.40pm.

The deportees, who are all male, were brought back with a chartered Hifly aircraft with registration number CS-TQW, amidst tight security.

Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sidi, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the development to NAN.

He said 33 of the deportees were from Italy, while seven and three were deported from Germany and Italy respectively.

Sani-Sidi, represented by Dr. Onimode Bandele, the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, said NEMA and other sister agencies were at the airport to receive the deportees.

He said: “They were deported for committing various offences in their host countries and as you can see, our agencies are here to do the needful.

“As a responsible government, we cannot just leave our citizens to enter the country without giving them a good welcome and assisting them to get back to their families.”

Sani-Sidi advised Nigerians to stay in the country and develop it together.

He said some stipends would be given to the deportees to facilitate their transportation to their various destinations.

NAN reports that other agencies who were at the airport to receive the deportees included officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Police Force and Nigeria Immigration Service.

NAN.

