Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has promised university scholarships for 37 labourers involved in the construction of resettlement houses for Internally Displaced Persons in Nguro Soye village, Bama Local Government Area.

Governor Zulum made the scholarship promise during an inspection visit to the construction site on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Governor had, during interactions with workers at the construction site, discovered that some of them, 37 in number, had obtained their senior secondary school certificates.

He, therefore, said any of them who could pass the tertiary education examination and secures admission into any university would be fully sponsored to pursue their education.

“Let me know how many of you have completed secondary school and we will sponsor you to pursue undergraduate degree courses at the university,” he said.

NAN reports that the Governor also assessed structures destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents at Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology, Bama.

He directed the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Ibrahim Idriss, to make an in-depth assessment of damages at the staff quarters and students’ hostels.

He noted that rehabilitation of the destroyed facilities would pave the way for students and staff to fully occupy the college, which currently operates on a skeletal basis.

