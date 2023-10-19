Suspected bandits kill two, kidnap three in Kebbi

Suspected bandits have killed two people and kidnapped three others in Kanzanna village, Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

This was confirmed in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday by Nafi’u Abubakar, spokesman, Kebbi State Police Command.

He said that the bandits attacked the village on October 18 at about 3am.

Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police, said the Command’s Commissioner, Chris Aimiono-Wane, had visited the village to sympathise with the villagers.

READ ALSO:

Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball Championships: Air Warriors register vital win against Customs

GOCOP hails Soneye, Agbo, others on appointments

Nigeria: Drink with Russia, dance with China, dine with US, by Oluwole Onemola

He said a combined team of Mobile, Anti-Kidnapping and Counter Terrorism personnel has been deployed to the area.

According to him, the policemen are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts to track the bandits and rescue the victims.

Abubakar said the CP condemned the attack and assured families of the victims that the command would get those abducted back home.

In their separate responses, the District Head of Tilli, Alhaji Muhammadu Jabbo; Chairman, Bunza LGA, Alhaji Umar Ahmed; and the lawmaker for the area, Alhaji Yusuf Tilli, thanked the CP for the visit.

They called on residents to assist the police and other security agencies in fishing out the perpetrators.