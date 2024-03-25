Zulum approves appointment of 168 aides, 104 board members

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved the appointment of 168 assistants and 104 board members for the 15 agencies and commissions of the state.

This was revealed in a statement by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijjani, on Monday.

Tijjani said the appointees comprised nine Senior Technical Assistants, 81 Senior Special Assistants and 78 Special Assistants.

The SSG also listed 104 others as Chairmen and Board members of 15 agencies and commissions.

The appointment, the SSG said, was done based on powers conferred on the governor by the provisions of Section 208(2)d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

“The governor congratulates the appointees and looks forward to their contributions to the development of Borno,” the SSG said.