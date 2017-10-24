Zone 2 police recover 26 stolen vehicles, arrest highway robbers

Operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad of the Zone 2 Police Command have arrested highway robbers and recovered arms and ammunitions from them.

So also did the operatives recover 26 vehicles stolen within Lagos State and its environ.

The Zone 2 Police Command is made up of Lagos and Ogun States Commands.

According to available information, the suspects and the recovered vehicles will be paraded by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Abdulmajid Ali, on Tuesday at the ZIS office in Obada Oko, Abeokuta, Ogun State by 9am.