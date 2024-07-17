Zoho partners with She Code Africa to empower, upskill women through specialised training

Zoho, a global technology company, is partnering with She Code Africa (SCA), a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering and upskilling African women in tech.

With this partnership, Zoho will conduct Train the Trainer sessions for SCA Academy trainers to introduce them to Zoho Creator, the company’s low-code app development platform.

These trainers will subsequently train more students, associated with SCA, to build powerful applications using low-code to solve actual business problems.

The upskilling sessions will be provided as part of the ‘Young Creators Program’ (YCP) run by Zoho Creator. As part of the program, Zoho will host 30 female trainers from the SCA Academy and will conduct a three-day in-depth training session about building enterprise-grade applications with low-code technology. The training will take place at the Zoho office in Lagos, Nigeria. The trainers will also receive free access to the Creator platform for one year, along with training material.

“At Zoho, we believe in supporting local communities by upskilling and hiring local talent, empowering local businesses with our technology, and promoting responsible and sustainable development. Our growth strategy, known as transnational localism, embodies these values. In continuation of this commitment to support progress at the grassroots, we are partnering with She Code Africa to equip Nigerian students with critical tech skills,” said Kehinde Ogundare, Country Head, Zoho Nigeria.

Also Read:

“The ‘Young Creators Program’ aims to bridge the technical skill gap and support talent-building for our youth who will be the next generation of leaders and professionals. We are glad to partner with Zoho to help our trainers learn the latest advancements in low-code technology, and then pass on the knowledge to our other students,” said Maryblessing Okolie, Community Manager.

Launched globally in 2022, the Young Creators Program is a training program aimed at equipping future business leaders with advanced digital skills and fostering innovation in technology. The program brings value by providing access to Zoho Creator’s powerful platform to help participants build custom applications in a simple and seamless manner without extensive programming knowledge. Beyond skill development, the program boosts confidence, fosters personal growth, and opens doors to further opportunities in the technology industry. The program has trained more than 2000+ students on Zoho Creator globally, enabling participants to earn program completion certificates and exciting prizes.

Post Views: 1